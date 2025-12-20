I want to give a brief update on where precious metals and miners stand right now and where I see them heading in the near future. In sharp contrast to much of the precious metals bull market of the past two years, gold has been relatively quiet recently, while silver and platinum group metals have been rallying strongly.

Now is not the time to give up on gold, however. Gold is simply consolidating and building up energy for its next surge, and mining stocks are looking to gold for direction and will ride its coattails higher when the time comes. So let’s take a look at where precious metals and miners stand.

Gold has slowly but steadily ascended since breaking out of its triangle pattern on November 28th, and it’s now less than 1% below its all-time high of roughly $4,400, which it reached in mid-October. There is no reason to feel discouraged or frustrated with gold. Make no mistake, gold is in a very favorable position, even though it hasn’t been surging like silver has—at least not yet.

As I’ve been saying for over a month, the final hurdle gold needs to clear is the $4,400 resistance level that formed at its October peak. I want to see that breakout occur on heavy volume for full confirmation, for the reasons I explained in this tutorial.

Now let’s take a look at gold’s 4-hour intraday chart, as it contains valuable information that helps explain what gold has been doing and why it has been so quiet in recent weeks, even as silver and platinum group metals have been surging. Over the past two months, a series of triangle patterns have formed, with each breakout leading to an important move.