I wanted to share an update highlighting a fascinating development—and the successful confirmation of a theory I proposed during the bleak days of early April (click here to read it). That was when silver, along with most financial markets, plunged following President Trump’s surprising ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement. Silver sank a staggering 21% in just three trading sessions—a move that was both shocking and disheartening for precious metals investors. Yet even then, I saw a glimmer of hope in the parallels with the early 2020 COVID lockdowns, which initially caused panic but ultimately sparked a powerful silver rally to seven-year highs. In this update, I’ll walk through how that theory played out—and what it still indicates for silver’s path ahead.

First, I want to show how silver recently broke out above its long-standing $32 to $35 resistance zone—a ceiling that held firm for over a year, from May 2024 to June 2025. This breakout marks, in my view, the official start of silver’s next major bull market. I believe silver is now on track to target $50 and even higher in the months ahead. (Read my full report for the in-depth analysis.)

I also want to revisit gold briefly to point out how, from 2020 to 2024, it was capped below the $2,000 to $2,100 resistance zone. This ceiling kept gold suppressed for years until it finally broke out, igniting the powerful bull market it remains in today. I see strong parallels between gold’s struggle then and silver’s recent battle under the $32 to $35 resistance zone. Now that silver has decisively broken out, there is a very strong chance it will follow in gold’s footsteps—and it’s even likely to outperform gold for the near future.

What’s remarkable—and encouraging—about this rally to 14-year highs is how unexpected it was, especially considering the dramatic selloff in early April when silver plunged 21% in just three trading sessions, falling from around $35 to as low as $27.54. At the time, many pessimistic voices—including battle-weary and cynical silver investors—were convinced the metal was finished and headed back to $20 or even the teens. But the opposite happened—thankfully.

As I wrote in my April 6th update, I saw strong parallels between the tariff-induced plunge and the sharp 37% drop during the 2020 COVID lockdowns, when silver sank dramatically in just one month: