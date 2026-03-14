A crucial part of investing and trading success is being able to identify an asset’s trend and align with it rather than fight it. As the old adages go, “the trend is your friend” and “don’t fight the trend.”

While this may seem like common sense, it is rarely applied properly in the real world, especially by retail investors, who tend to buy assets that are in downtrends thinking they are “cheap,” only to see them become much cheaper.

Conversely, they often take profits too early on, or avoid altogether, strongly rising assets that have the momentum and fundamentals to keep rising for many more years because they appear “expensive.” (This is what is happening with precious metals right now, by the way.)

In this newsletter, I place a strong emphasis on identifying the trend, embracing it rather than fighting it, and teaching subscribers to do the same. This approach has served us very well, keeping us in the precious metals bull market over the past two years despite the frequent pullbacks and rumors that caused many investors to panic prematurely.

To better teach subscribers how to identify and trade or invest with the trend, I wrote two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade or invest with the trend, and the second covers how to know when to “buy dips and sell rips.” If you have not read them yet, I recommend doing so, as they will help you better understand today’s lesson, which I view as the third part of that series.

Those two tutorials were based on using the 200-day moving average, more specifically its slope, to identify an asset’s trend. Today’s lesson will show you how to identify the trend of an asset simply with your naked eye, without using any indicators at all. The good news is that this simple but powerful technique does not contradict the 200-day moving average technique I previously showed; it complements and confirms it, as I will show throughout today’s tutorial.

So let’s begin today’s lesson by looking at a diagram of an asset in an uptrend. The defining characteristic of an uptrend is a succession of higher highs and higher lows, as the price moves from the bottom left of the chart to the top right over time.

In an uptrend, the best approach by far is to take a bullish bias, don’t bet against it, ignore negativity, and look for opportunities to buy dips, because the momentum is to the upside and bullish momentum typically begets more bullish momentum, and powerful trends do not turn on a dime.

Next, let’s look at a diagram of an asset in a downtrend. The defining characteristic of a downtrend is a succession of lower lows and lower highs, as the price moves from the top left of the chart to the bottom right over time.