Precious metals and mining stocks have pulled back from their mid-October highs and have been consolidating, and many investors are growing concerned and frustrated as a result, but I want to share an exciting prospect I am watching that may be forming right now. It turns out there is a good chance that, contrary to being a negative development, this period of consolidation is just a brief pause before another surge similar to what we saw in September and early October. If that is indeed the case, we could credibly see gold surge to $5,200 and silver to $72 within the next couple of months, so let’s get started looking at this exciting thesis.

Let’s first look at gold. Now that we are about a month into its consolidation, it appears to be forming a triangle pattern. When this type of pattern develops during a strong rally, it often acts as a continuation pattern, indicating that upon breaking out, gold is likely to make a move similar in size and direction to the one that led into the formation. This presents a very exciting and lucrative opportunity assuming the pattern is confirmed, which I will cover in more detail shortly.

Triangle patterns in gold are nothing new, as we’ve seen over the past year. If the current formation is indeed a triangle, it would be the third such pattern to appear during this period, with the previous two leading to explosive gains. I identified and wrote about both the Winter 2024 and Summer 2025 triangles in this newsletter, and many of my subscribers, along with myself, profited significantly from those moves.

These successes have contributed immensely to the credibility and growth of this newsletter. There is now a strong possibility that another triangle is forming, and if that is the case, it should signal yet another price surge. I certainly hope it does, but confirmation is still needed, as I will discuss next.