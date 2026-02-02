Is a Precious Metals Rebound Near? Here's What to Watch
Precious metals and mining stocks are sitting above key support zones and are nearly oversold, which means the sharp correction may be close to ending.
After Friday’s sharp decline in precious metals, I’ve been laser focused on determining when the pullback will end and the bull market is ready to resume. I recommend reading my analysis from a few days ago for more insight into what I’m watching right now.
In today’s update, I’ll show you the key support zones I’m now watching, where there is a high probability of precious metals and miners finding a footing and rebounding.