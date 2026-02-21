Is a Rebound Ahead for Metals and Miners?
After several weeks of sideways consolidation, it appears that precious metals and miners have now caught their breath and are ready to rally again.
Since the precious metals correction in late January, I’ve been consistent in my belief that the bull market remains firmly intact and that this has simply been a temporary pullback on the way to further gains. I have also noted that precious metals and miners needed some time to cool off and digest the strong advances from December and January, which made a period of consolidation both reasonable and healthy.
Now, as of today, I am seeing signs that this consolidation phase may be coming to an end and that the rally is ready to continue, as I will show in this analysis.