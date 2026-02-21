Since the precious metals correction in late January, I’ve been consistent in my belief that the bull market remains firmly intact and that this has simply been a temporary pullback on the way to further gains. I have also noted that precious metals and miners needed some time to cool off and digest the strong advances from December and January, which made a period of consolidation both reasonable and healthy.

Now, as of today, I am seeing signs that this consolidation phase may be coming to an end and that the rally is ready to continue, as I will show in this analysis.