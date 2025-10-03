With silver rallying strongly and rising more than 50% since the start of the year, a growing number of investors are starting to worry that a crash may be coming, similar to what happened after the major spikes in 1980 and 2011, instead of focusing on the incredible long-term opportunity that remains in front of us.

But as one of the few analysts who correctly identified the bull market in both silver and gold from the very beginning, I have consistently urged investors to stop dwelling on negative scenarios and instead recognize the tremendous upside that still lies ahead. This is silver’s moment to shine, and it is also a moment of vindication for those of us who believed in it all along, even when it was ignored by the mainstream financial world and left for dead as recently as just a few months ago.

In this report, I’ll explain why I believe silver will not repeat the sharp collapses that followed its short-lived surges in 1980 and 2011. This time is different. This is a legitimate, sustainable bull market with real staying power and the potential for lasting gains.

To start, I want to show you the long-term chart of silver going back six decades to the 1960s. You’ll notice that there have been three major price surges. The first was the Hunt Brothers–driven spike in 1980, followed by the quantitative easing–fueled rally in 2011, and now the current precious metals bull market. I believe this current move is a legitimate and sustainable bull market that is here to stay, as I will explain throughout this piece.

Now I want you to notice that in both 1980 and 2011, silver surged toward the $50 an ounce level, but that is where those rallies failed and quickly reversed. As a result, the $50 level became a critical price ceiling and resistance level and it still is to this very day.

For the past two years, as I have been calling for a silver bull market, even when silver was still in the $20 range, I consistently pointed to the $50 level as the key one to watch. I believed it would act like a magnet and draw the price of silver toward it, since major psychological levels often have that effect. And sure enough, silver has steadily climbed toward that level, just as I expected.

Now, with silver trading around $47 to $48 at the time of writing, it is extremely close to breaking through the key $50 level, which is a major make or break point. I also want to point out that many investors bought significant amounts of both silver bullion and ETFs during the frenzy of 2011. Unfortunately, when the price plunged afterward, they were left holding the bag, and many have been sitting on losses for the past 14 years.

But once silver finally surpasses $50, which will mark a new all-time high, no silver investor will be sitting on a loss, at least in nominal terms. That fact alone makes the $50 level a critical psychological barrier that will trigger a surge in investor sentiment once silver breaks above it.

Until recently, many silver investors remained deeply discouraged by years of losses and underperformance. But a decisive break above $50 will mark the beginning of an entirely new era for silver and will set off a powerful virtuous cycle. Many more investors will pile in, including new and younger participants who never considered silver before and who are not burdened by the baggage carried by older, battle-scarred veterans. This explosion of interest will help drive silver to incredible new heights.