You may have heard, but a major crypto flash crash occurred on Friday, triggered by President Trump’s surprise announcement that he would impose additional tariffs on China and implement export controls on software. That sparked a selloff in risk assets, from stocks to cryptocurrencies. The crypto flash crash resulted in mass liquidations of highly leveraged traders’ accounts, further fueling the plunge.

Thankfully, precious metals were some of the few beneficiaries, which, as I am going to discuss today, is confirmation that Bitcoin no longer earns the right to be called “digital gold,” as many of its supporters claim. This event, along with many others, confirms that only gold stands in a class of its own as the safe haven asset par excellence.

With $19.31 billion in liquidations, Friday’s crypto flash crash was more than ten times larger than the losses seen during the COVID-19 crash ($1.2 billion) and the FTX collapse ($1.6 billion). Scores of crypto traders, many from Generation Z, have taken to social media to vent and lament over blown-up trading accounts, with some losing millions of dollars in just minutes. Much of the damage was self-inflicted, as many were leveraged 10, 20, 50 times, or even more. Sadly, there are even reports of crypto traders and influencers having taken their own lives, reminiscent of the 1929 stock market crash.

As a Bitcoin and crypto skeptic, as I explained in a previous report, none of this surprises me. It is a preview of how I expect the entire crypto experiment/bubble to end, which will ultimately favor the true safe-haven assets: gold and silver. Of course, I am open to trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the short term, as I have said many times before, but I have never been a true believer who sees it as a wise buy-and-hold-forever investment.

A look at the Bitcoin chart shows a drop from all-time highs of around $126,000 just a few days ago to a low of $107,000 during the worst of Friday’s flash crash:

The crash was broad-based across cryptocurrencies, as reflected by the Global 30 Crypto Index, which tracks major cryptos in a manner similar to how the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks stocks. Incredibly, the index plunged by as much as 30% from its early October peak to its lowest point on Friday.

What’s worth noting, and is the crux of my report today, is the stark difference in performance between Bitcoin and gold during Friday’s risk asset crash. As the intraday chart below shows, gold came out smelling like roses, while Bitcoin plunged.

And this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this pattern. I’ve documented it several times before, particularly in response to geopolitical events where risk assets, including Bitcoin, sell off while gold surges. To me, that is clear evidence that Bitcoin does not behave like a safe-haven asset the way gold does. This is why I believe it is time to stop calling Bitcoin “digital gold,” as that label is, quite simply, disingenuous.

I’ll show you a few more examples of the divergence between gold, the true safe haven, and Bitcoin, which I consider “digital fool’s gold,” during times of market stress.