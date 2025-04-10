After weeks of intense and relentless downside volatility, today’s market action flipped the script in spectacular fashion. In an explosive move just after 1:15 PM EST, stocks, commodities, and other assets surged higher in a rally unlike anything we've seen in recent memory. The S&P 500 skyrocketed 9.38%, the Nasdaq 100 soared 11.86%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 3,000 points, or 7.85%.

Precious metals joined the party, with gold rising 2.98% and silver gaining 2.46%. The catalyst? President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs and reduced levies on several countries, igniting a wave of relief across global markets. In this article, I’ll break down the action across key markets and explore what is likely to happen next.

Today's S&P 500 heatmap reveals a sea of green, with nearly every sector and stock participating—highlighting just how broad the rally was:

The biggest gains today came from the sectors that had been hit hardest in recent months—most notably technology, consumer cyclicals, and communications:

Now let’s dive into the charts and technicals, starting with the bellwether S&P 500. While I remain long-term bearish on the stock market—and I accurately called the top and subsequent crash in my January and February updates, which I take some pride in—yesterday’s update highlighted the high probability of a short-term bounce. Specifically, I pointed to the key support zone between 4,600 and 5,000, which formed at the late 2021 highs. That’s exactly where the market found its footing today, delivering the powerful rally we just witnessed.

While we did get the bounce I expected, it's important to keep in mind that the most explosive rallies often happen within bear markets—as I’ll illustrate shortly—and they don’t necessarily signal a lasting recovery. Technically speaking, the S&P 500 and the broader market remain in a confirmed downtrend. Overhead, the 5,800 to 6,000 zone looms large as a significant resistance level—a ceiling the market is likely to struggle with, assuming it even gets that high.

After a surge like today’s, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the market give back a sizable chunk—perhaps even half—leaving it in a really bad place. For now, the S&P 500 is trading within a range, bouncing between the 4,600–5,000 support zone and the 5,800–6,000 resistance zone.

A look at the S&P 500’s weekly chart highlights two critical support levels currently in play: the 4,600–5,000 zone—established at the late 2021 highs—and a key uptrend line stretching all the way back to the 2020 pandemic lows. As I noted in yesterday’s update, this confluence of support was likely to be a major pivot point for the market, and sure enough, we saw a strong bounce off that area.

However, if the index fails to hold these levels and breaks lower in the coming weeks or months, it would trigger another powerful bearish signal. For now, the S&P 500 is simply moving between a major floor and a major ceiling, and we’ll have to wait and see which one breaks first.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 briefly dipped below its key support zone between 17,200 and 17,600 but failed to close beneath it. Since then, it has rebounded off that level. However, a major resistance zone now looms overhead between 20,750 and 21,000. Much like the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 is currently caught between a critical floor and a significant ceiling. Until it decisively breaks out in either direction, it's likely to continue consolidating within this range.