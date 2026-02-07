As you know, much of my updates over the past week have focused on the selloff in precious metals and mining stocks, and on determining whether it has run its course and is ready to continue the bull market. Despite the recent turbulence, which is to be expected after such an explosive surge, my long-term bullish view remains firmly intact. I believe the bull market in precious metals and miners has at least another 7 to 8 years to run.

In my analysis last Saturday, I outlined the framework I am watching and showed that precious metals and miners remain in confirmed uptrends, as indicated by their upward‑sloping 200‑day moving averages. This indicates that the overall bias continues to be to the upside.

I also noted that metals and miners were approaching oversold levels based on the Williams %R indicator, which has historically preceded rebounds and rallies during uptrends. At the time, I mentioned that I would prefer to see them reach fully oversold conditions to gain confidence that the selloff had run its course. Fortunately, over the past few days, that has now occurred, as I will show throughout this update.