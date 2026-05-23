It’s time for a technical update on where precious metals and mining stocks stand and where they are likely headed next. Volatility in the precious metals complex continues to subside, and oversold conditions have returned, reflecting the ongoing process of flushing out the bullish sentiment and speculative positioning that built up late last year and earlier this year. This is ultimately setting the stage for the continuation of the long-term bull market.

As usual, we’ll start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals complex. Despite the multi-wave correction that began in late January, its uptrend remains intact, as confirmed by the upward slope of the 200-day moving average. In other words, no technical damage has been done to the trend, and the bias remains to the upside.

After the shallow pullback over the past two weeks, gold is once again at oversold levels, as measured by the Williams %R indicator, and in an uptrend, that condition often serves as a signal that a rebound is ahead. Notably, the same setup occurred in March and April, after which gold staged rebounds.

To better understand today’s update, I recommend first reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

As a reminder, I believe gold is only about two years into a secular, or long-term, bull market that I expect to last at least a decade based on historical trends (learn more).

In my recent technical updates, I’ve also highlighted gold’s support zone between approximately $4,300 and $4,600, which formed at key peaks and lows over the past eight months.

Ideally, I would like to see gold hold above that zone and rebound from there, and the near-oversold conditions increase the likelihood of that outcome.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2).

Moving on to silver, we can see that it also remains in an uptrend, as indicated by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average, and the correction of recent months has done nothing to change that.

As with gold, silver is once again at oversold levels following the shallow pullback of the past two weeks, and in an uptrend, that often signals that a rebound is likely in the near term. For an example of this, note how silver rebounded after reaching oversold levels in March and April.