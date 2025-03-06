Silver investors, myself included, have endured a long and frustrating wait. We know silver is undervalued and in high demand, yet we watch as nearly every other asset—tech stocks, real estate, Bitcoin, and now even gold—surges while silver lags behind. We keep asking ourselves, When will silver finally have its day in the sun?

The answer lies in the relentless suppression and manipulation by bullion banks like JPMorgan and UBS, which go to great lengths to keep silver from reaching its true value. However, I believe that silver’s time is finally approaching. The forces holding it back won’t last forever, and when silver breaks free, its true potential will finally be realized.

I invite you to watch this in-depth video presentation, where I break down how silver price manipulation and suppression work—and what it will take for silver to finally break free, just as gold has over the past year:

After watching the video, I highly recommend reading my latest free in-depth report, Why It's Silver's Time to Shine Now.

