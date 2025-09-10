Since early 2024, I had been calling for a powerful bull market in silver (read it here).

While silver languished for a time and many people grew skeptical, that bull market is now clearly underway.

To show why silver is now in a confirmed bull market and why I believe this move could ultimately send it to $300 an ounce or more, I put together a video presentation that breaks down the key bullish fundamental and technical factors I’m tracking:

I used an AI text to speech generator to narrate this presentation because recording it with my own voice, as I have done in the past, proved far too time consuming. Make no mistake, I’ve created all of the content myself. I am experimenting with this tool in the hope that it will save time and allow me to produce more video content going forward.

If you enjoyed the silver video presentation, I also invite you to watch the one I released last week titled 'Why Gold May Soon Surge to $4,400.'

I hope you enjoy the presentation!

Kind regards,

Jesse Colombo