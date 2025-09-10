New Presentation: Silver's Bull Market Has Officially Begun
Learn about the powerful combination of bullish forces now coming together to launch one of the most explosive silver bull markets in history, which is likely to drive prices to $300+.
Since early 2024, I had been calling for a powerful bull market in silver (read it here).
While silver languished for a time and many people grew skeptical, that bull market is now clearly underway.
To show why silver is now in a confirmed bull market and why I believe this move could ultimately send it to $300 an ounce or more, I put together a video presentation that breaks down the key bullish fundamental and technical factors I’m tracking:
I used an AI text to speech generator to narrate this presentation because recording it with my own voice, as I have done in the past, proved far too time consuming. Make no mistake, I’ve created all of the content myself. I am experimenting with this tool in the hope that it will save time and allow me to produce more video content going forward.
If you enjoyed the silver video presentation, I also invite you to watch the one I released last week titled 'Why Gold May Soon Surge to $4,400.'
I hope you enjoy the presentation!
Kind regards,
Jesse Colombo
personally i dislike videos and prefer to read. i will unsubscribe if this becomes 'video-fied'
🙏🙏🙏