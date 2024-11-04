New Presentation: What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver
Discover everything you need to know about how presidential elections affect precious metals as well as other information that voters need to know about the fiscal and monetary health of the U.S.
Yesterday, I published a detailed report called “What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver” and it’s getting significant traction across the web right now. I also turned that report into a video presentation for those who appreciate that format:
It would be interesting to see someone make a good bearish long-term case for silver and gold. Possibly a brief deflationary credit squeeze is the only thing that can slow this bull market.I don't see either candidate or party spending less anytime soon.