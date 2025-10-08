This past month has been an incredibly exciting time to be a precious metals investor, with every major metal soaring and gold surpassing the critical $4,000 level today. In this brief update, I want to highlight how palladium is now launching into a major bull market. This move fulfills the outlook I shared in my comprehensive bullish palladium report last week. If you haven’t read that report yet, I recommend starting there, as it provides important background along with a wealth of fascinating charts and data showing how undervalued palladium is and how much upside potential it holds.

Palladium is up about 8.5% today, driven by the broad acceleration of the precious metals bull market. This surge pushed the metal above the key $1,200 to $1,400 resistance zone that I identified in my original report as the critical line in the sand confirming whether palladium’s bull market had begun. Sure enough, it’s happening right now!

Now I’ll explain the significance of palladium’s $1,200 to $1,400 resistance zone, which it has broken above today. That zone formed a price ceiling over the past two years, consistently capping gains in the metal. Today’s breakout means palladium has finally cleared that ceiling, and it now serves as a new floor of support. One caveat is that for this bullish thesis to remain intact, the breakout above this zone must hold in the days and weeks ahead.

I also want to draw your attention to the rounding bottom pattern that has developed over the past two years. This formation is often a precursor to major bullish moves. Today’s breakout confirms the successful completion of that pattern, signaling that the next major rally phase is underway.