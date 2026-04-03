The Bubble Bubble Report

The Bubble Bubble Report

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Glen Lair's avatar
Glen Lair
3d

I do find this post interesting. I wonder however, what your thoughts are on an impending crisis /shortage in diesel fuel and how this might affect the productivity and profitability of mining companies?

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Josh's avatar
Josh
3d

​In the 70s and 00s, the U.S. was a massive oil importer. Rising prices meant more dollars leaving the country to pay for foreign oil, which weakened the currency. But, today, the U.S. is the world’s leading oil producer.

​When oil prices spike, the value of U.S. energy exports increases, bringing more capital back into the country and improving the trade balance. That's what's different between now and the 70s and 00s.

Since oil is priced globally in dollars, international buyers must purchase dollars to pay for it. As prices hit $110 to $115 per barrel, the global demand for dollars rises.

How can metals overcome this stronger dollar if oil goes into a bull market?

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