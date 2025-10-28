For the past week or so, during the pullback in precious metals and miners following their powerful early-fall rally, I have been sharing various analyses to estimate when the pullback will be over and when precious metals and miners can resume their predominant path, which is a secular bull market that has at least another decade of life left.

One of the key signals I was watching to determine whether the pullback had basically run its course was the appearance of oversold readings across the board in all major precious metals and mining stock ETFs. Until now, that had not happened, which led me to believe there was still some further downside ahead. As of today, however, the entire precious metals space is now oversold, which is a significant development that indicates the pullback is getting very close to ending. Let’s take a look at where things stand now.

Before we get into today’s update, I recommend reading my tutorial on when to buy dips and sell rips. It is one of the most popular pieces on this newsletter, and I frequently reference it. The main idea is that I always start by identifying the primary trend, whether it is up, down, or sideways. I determine this by looking at the slope of the 200-day moving average. If the slope is rising, that indicates an uptrend, which is an environment that favors buying dips, especially when confirmed by oversold readings in the Williams %R indicator.

The diagram below illustrates this basic principle. This is important because with precious metals and miners now oversold across the board, while still in strong and confirmed uptrends, the setup is giving a classic buy-the-dip signal, as I will show throughout the rest of this update.

Let’s start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals space. Until today, it had not reached oversold levels according to the Williams %R indicator (shown below the price chart) during the course of its pullback. In my last couple of updates, I mentioned that I would prefer to see gold enter oversold territory before gaining more confidence that the pullback had largely run its course.

As of today, following another decline of nearly 1%, gold is now officially in oversold territory while still remaining in a strong, confirmed uptrend, as indicated by the upward-sloping 200-day moving average. This combination is a classic signal that the worst of the pullback is now behind us. However, there are still a few other conditions I am watching for, which I will cover toward the end of this update.

Unlike gold, silver has already been in oversold territory for several days and continues to stay there, while the 200-day moving average confirms that it is in a strong uptrend. Silver is now in a much better position, having worked off its previous froth. It appears to be stabilizing and setting up for the next leg of the larger bull market that I continue to expect. In that scenario, I still anticipate silver surging to $60, $70, $80 and well beyond (learn more).