Precious Metals Are Trading Like Meme Stocks
Gold and silver are seeing their highest volatility since the early 1980s, leading to sharp two-way price swings. Learn what’s driving the moves and how to navigate the current environment.
If you’ve been following gold and silver closely lately, you’ve likely noticed significant volatility in both directions. Far from their traditional reputation as conservative investments, they have recently been acting more like meme stocks. I wanted to briefly discuss this behavior and explain why it is happening and how to navigate it.
For example, gold’s intraday chart over the past 24 hours shows it surged by $300 on Wednesday afternoon before plunging $440 this morning: