Warren Buffett has been in the spotlight recently, as he officially steps back and hands over the CEO role to Greg Abel after an extraordinary six-decade tenure. His legacy is nothing short of remarkable: over 60 years, Buffett achieved a staggering 5 million percent return. From 1964 to 2024, his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, delivered a compounded annual gain of 19.9%, nearly twice the S&P 500’s 10.4% over the same period.

While reading some of the recent articles about him, it struck me that although Buffett wasn’t a precious metals investor, there is still much that precious metals investors can learn from his success and tenacity, including the fact that Berkshire Hathaway shares did not rise in a straight line and experienced plenty of pullbacks and corrections over the decades. Yet Buffett remained committed to his strategy and optimistic about the long term.

I point this out to encourage precious metals investors to stay the course, even during frustrating or discouraging periods of volatility like the current one.

A look at the chart of Berkshire Hathaway shares shows that, despite significant long-term gains, pullbacks of 10%, 20%, and even 30% were a regular occurrence. Yet Buffett never threw in the towel or gave up. I firmly believe precious metals investing should be approached with the same mindset.

It’s also worth pointing out that Warren Buffett’s tenacious investment philosophy and approach was influenced heavily by his mentor Benjamin Graham. One of Graham’s most well-known ideas is the Mr. Market allegory, which describes the market as an emotional, likely bipolar, business partner who shows up each day offering to buy your share of a business or sell you his at different prices, often based on irrational mood swings.