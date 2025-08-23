I wanted to share a quick update on gold, silver, and mining stocks following Friday’s dovish Fed Jackson Hole speech, which lifted market sentiment and pushed spot gold up 0.97% and spot silver up 1.87%. Ahead of the meeting, investors were on edge, worried that Fed Chair Jerome Powell might strike a hawkish tone on September’s potential rate cut amid rising stagflation fears. Instead, Powell surprised markets by noting that “downside risks to employment are rising,” a comment widely interpreted as signaling that a September rate cut is essentially locked in. In this update, I’ll break down where precious metals stand after this encouraging shift.

Gold reacted positively to the news, climbing about one percent, though it still hasn’t broken out of the triangle pattern I’ve been tracking. With the Jackson Hole speech now behind us, one major hurdle has been cleared, increasing the odds of a breakout in the days ahead. The rally could very well continue into next week. To learn more, check out my recent articles on gold’s triangle pattern and volatility squeeze, which indicate the potential for significant gains this fall if a decisive breakout occurs.

Silver also reacted strongly to the Fed’s dovish comments, with spot prices jumping 1.87% and COMEX silver futures surging 2.56%. Friday’s bullish action triggered a breakout from the triangle pattern that had formed over the past few months—a clear bullish signal.

The next major hurdle is the $40 resistance level, a key psychological barrier that silver failed to clear in late July before retreating. If silver can decisively break above $40, I expect the bull market to accelerate quickly, with $50, $60, and even higher levels coming into play in short order (learn more).

The Synthetic Silver Price Index (SSPI), a proprietary indicator I developed to confirm whether moves in silver are genuine or just noise or manipulation, climbed 0.87% on the Fed’s dovish comments, bringing it closer to breaking out of the ascending triangle pattern that has been forming over the past five months.