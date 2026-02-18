Since the late January pullback in precious metals, which has led to growing investor pessimism, I have focused on demonstrating that this move is only a temporary setback within a much longer-term secular bull market that is still in its early stages.

For example, on Sunday I published a report stating that the best days are still ahead for gold (and silver by extension) because American investors, who are the wealthiest in the world, have participated in the bull market of the past two years in a lukewarm manner. I believe that will soon change as they enter far more aggressively, however, driving gold to $7,000, $8,000, $10,000, and beyond.

In today’s report, I want to discuss another widespread recent phenomenon that clearly indicates the precious metals bull market remains in its very early stages: ordinary individuals are coming out in droves to sell their physical gold and silver, believing they are receiving top dollar they may never see again.

The irony, however, is that they are exchanging sound money for fiat (i.e., “paper”) money that is guaranteed to continue losing value — a very foolish trade.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge of media coverage reporting that coin shops, bullion dealers, and pawn shops are being inundated with gold and silver as people rush to sell old coins, bullion, jewelry, family heirlooms, collectibles, and silverware.

You can find examples of that coverage below: