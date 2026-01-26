Just two weeks ago, when silver was at “only” $79.79, I pointed out that a very bullish ascending triangle pattern was forming, indicating a surge to roughly $121 in fairly short order. At the time, even I questioned myself somewhat, but I trusted my methodology and hoped I would be right and not end up with egg on my face.

Sure enough, silver broke out of that pattern and soared nearly 50% in just two weeks, coming very close to the target on an intraday basis today before pulling back in an extremely volatile session. In this update, I’ll show you what happened and what I expect next.