Over the past week, I’ve been emphasizing the significance of the $50 level in silver and monitoring whether it would break above it. If you haven’t already, I recommend reading my report on that key level to understand why it matters so much. On Monday, COMEX silver futures finally broke through $50, only to be temporarily slammed back below it on Tuesday morning in what I believe was an intentional act of price suppression by the bullion banks, as explained in this update. Fortunately, silver shook off that manipulation and rebounded strongly today. I’m publishing this quick update to show where silver stands now and what I expect next.

As a quick reminder to keep our eyes on the prize: silver, both in futures and spot markets, has now officially broken above the critical $50 level. This marks the completion of a six-decade-old cup and handle chart pattern.

Why does that matter? Because it indicates that silver is likely to surge into the several-hundred-dollar-per-ounce range, possibly even 10 times higher to $500 or more! I’m extremely excited about this prospect, which is why I’ve been monitoring this setup so carefully.

Now I want to show you the intraday chart of COMEX silver futures so you can see Tuesday morning’s slam below the $50 level and the strong recovery that followed. As of this writing, COMEX silver futures are trading at $52.61, a solid margin above $50, which gives me much more confidence that this breakout is real and not a fakeout. I’m both relieved and pleased to see this development.

Next, let’s take a look at the same COMEX silver futures chart, this time on the daily timeframe, to see how much of a margin it closed above the critical $50 level. As you can see, it’s no longer just a slight move above that level but a solid close well above it. That’s exactly what we want to see, especially alongside strong trading volume, which indicates that institutional money is backing this breakout.