In recent updates, I’ve been covering silver’s rebound and explaining why its correction that began in late January is just a temporary pause on the way to much higher prices, even though a number of commentators have been quick to proclaim that the bull market is over. In today’s update, I want to show a breakout that is in process in silver that many have been discussing on social media and highlight the next key hurdles that silver needs to surpass in order for the bull market to heat up further.

As a reminder, silver remains in an uptrend, as indicated by its upward sloping 200-day moving average, which signals that momentum continues to favor the upside:

Now I want to show silver’s triangle pattern that many in the precious metals community have been discussing lately, especially since silver recently broke out of it, which is reason for optimism. This triangle pattern formed over the past couple of months as silver pulled back into the $60s after briefly touching $121 in late January, a correction that worked off the excessive froth, as I recently explained, and has now set the stage for the bull market to continue in a healthier, more sustainable manner.

A key feature of silver’s correction over the past few months is the downtrend line that formed the top of the triangle pattern, and silver’s breakout above that line represents an important bullish change in trend, indicating that the correction is most likely behind us now.

In order to feel even more confident that the correction is over, I would also like to see silver close above the $95 to $100 resistance zone that formed at the late February peak next, and then the $115 to $120 resistance zone that formed at the late January peak after that.

Breakouts above horizontal resistance levels and zones are more reliable than breakouts above diagonal resistance lines like the top of the triangle pattern, so I would like to see those zones surpassed for added assurance. Once that happens, I expect silver’s bull market to heat up significantly again, and I see silver surging to at least $300 to $500 over the course of this bull market, as I explained in this report.