Amid the geopolitical turmoil of recent weeks, precious metals have been one of the few bright spots, and as the Greenland saga begins to quiet down, they have gained fresh momentum.

Last week, I pointed out a bullish chart pattern forming in silver known as an ascending triangle, and explained that a successful breakout would drive silver well above $100. Now that this scenario is coming to fruition, I’m writing this update to show where silver stands and what I see coming next.

Let’s start with COMEX silver futures, where the ascending triangle took shape during the precious metals turbulence of late December and early January. The pattern resolved cleanly to the upside, breaking decisively above the $83 resistance level. With the path of least resistance now clearly upward, I fully expect silver to make a run at $100, which is just $4 away. As I’ll explain shortly, it is likely to smash through that level and continue even higher.