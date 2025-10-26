Last week, I wrote an update about how to recognize when the current precious metals pullback is likely over. It has been a few days since then, so I recommend reading or re-reading it to better understand the context for what I’m going to discuss today. In that update, I emphasized that both precious metals and mining stocks are still in confirmed long-term uptrends. Pullbacks within those uptrends often present attractive buying opportunities, especially for investors who are dollar-cost averaging over time.

I still hold the same view I expressed in that update. However, after taking some time over the weekend to think and review the charts, I wanted to share a few additional thoughts on how this precious metals pullback is likely to unfold and when it might end, allowing the metals to resume what I believe is their firmly upward path for at least the next decade.

Let’s start with gold. I’ve been emphasizing the importance of the $4,000 level, which has been acting as a new support, so I’ve been watching closely to see how gold behaves around it. So far, it has held above that level, and last week’s pullback stopped right there. Ideally, I’d like to see gold continue to hold above $4,000 and consolidate sideways for a while to continue working off some of the recent froth. That kind of consolidation would set the stage for a move higher toward the next target of $5,000.

Of course, it’s important to remain open to all possibilities, including a scenario where $4,000 doesn’t hold. In that case, we could see a deeper pullback than what we’ve experienced so far. I’m not saying that will happen, but it’s something to be aware of as a potential outcome.

In my recent update on how to recognize when the current precious metals pullback may be over, I emphasized the importance of watching the Williams %R indicator (plotted under the price chart), which helps identify whether an asset is overbought or oversold. As I mentioned at the time, and as is still the case now, the pullback has brought gold out of overbought territory, which is a positive sign. However, we have not yet seen an oversold reading, and I would prefer to see that before feeling more confident that the pullback has largely run its course.

Next, and this is something I noticed over the weekend while reviewing charts: if you look at the intraday chart of gold, such as the two-hour chart shown below, there is a clear consolidation pattern forming just above the $4,000 support level.

This setup is a bit of a wildcard because the pattern could break in either direction. It could be interpreted as a double bottom, in which case gold would bounce from these levels and make a run at its prior high near $4,400. However, if it turns out to be a bear flag, that would indicate a deeper pullback that takes gold below the $4,000 support level. Such a move would certainly result in an oversold reading on the Williams %R indicator.

At this point, there is no way to know which direction it will break, so the best approach is to wait and let the market reveal its direction through a clear and decisive move. I believe we will have that answer soon.

Next, let’s take a look at silver. Unlike gold, silver already reached oversold territory during this pullback and remains near those levels, even if slightly above. For our purposes, I’ll consider it still oversold.