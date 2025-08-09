What began as a quiet week for gold took an unexpected turn on Thursday afternoon when speculation emerged that gold bullion imports into the United States would, in fact, be subject to tariffs—despite earlier assurances from the Trump administration that they would not. This news triggered a sharp spike in COMEX gold futures into Thursday night. However, with no follow-through, I was cautious and waited to see Friday’s close before drawing conclusions and publishing an update on the situation.

My skepticism proved warranted when, on Friday afternoon, the Trump administration announced it would issue a new policy clarifying that gold bar imports should not face tariffs. The reversal sent COMEX gold futures tumbling in a sharp whipsaw that left many traders puzzled. In this update, I’ll break down what happened, share my assessment, and outline where I believe gold is headed next.

The intraday chart of COMEX gold futures on Thursday and Friday shows the complete round trip triggered by the bungled tariff announcement and its subsequent denial:

Notably, only COMEX gold futures, which reflect the U.S. domestic gold price, spiked and plunged on the tariff announcement and denial, while the global spot price of gold barely moved:

The intraday chart below shows the spread between COMEX gold futures and the spot price of gold. After Thursday’s announcement, futures surged by $73 an ounce over spot, climbing to as much as $137.20 above the spot price before sinking back to roughly where it started by Friday’s close. This occurred because, had the bullion tariffs been real, the U.S. domestic gold price would have risen above the global price—at least until additional domestic supply entered the market, which could take some time.