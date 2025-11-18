While much of my recent reports and updates have focused on the precious metals themselves, I have also consistently expressed a bullish outlook on gold and silver miners. Over the past year, I issued several timely and accurate bullish calls on both, well before their respective rallies gained momentum in recent months. In today’s in-depth report, I will examine the current state of the precious metals mining sector from a broader macro perspective and explain why I remain strongly bullish. I believe this bull market is still in its early stages, with tremendous upside potential and many strong years ahead.

To begin, let’s take a look at my current outlook for gold, which is the most important foundation for understanding the broader outlook for gold miners. As I noted in an update a few days ago, gold is in a strong technical position, with its uptrend clearly intact as reflected by the upward-sloping 200-day moving average.

However, because the current price is stretched well above that moving average, a period of sideways consolidation is likely until the gap narrows. This consolidation could last through the end of the year, but once complete, I believe gold will be well-positioned to make a strong move toward $5,000 in 2026. As I’ve outlined in this report, gold’s bull market is still in its early stages with many years of upside ahead, and that bullish outlook applies to gold miners as well.

Silver is in the same boat as gold, which is not surprising given their high correlation. In other words, it is in a confirmed uptrend based on the upward-sloping 200-day moving average. However, because the current price is stretched well above that moving average, a period of sideways consolidation is likely until the gap narrows.

This consolidation could last through the end of the year, but once complete, I believe silver will be well-positioned to make a powerful move toward $60, $70, and beyond in 2026. As I have explained in this report, silver’s bull market is still in its early stages with many years of upside ahead, and that bullish outlook applies to silver miners as well.

Like the metals themselves, gold and silver miners, as measured by the popular ETFs that track them, are in the same position with strong, confirmed uptrends based on their upward-sloping 200-day moving averages. As with the metals themselves, the miners have become elevated relative to their 200-day moving averages, so a period of sideways consolidation is in order, but please note that this does not mean that a sharp decline is necessary.

I recommend reading these two tutorials (1 and 2) to understand the importance of being aware of the trend, aligning with it, tuning out negativity, and avoiding getting bucked out of a winning investment too early.

Here is the chart of GDX, the most widely followed gold mining stock ETF, which is primarily composed of the largest gold mining companies:

Next is GDXJ, the ETF that tracks junior gold miners. These are smaller companies with a greater focus on exploring new gold deposits. They are more volatile but typically outperform the larger miners during strong bull markets like the current one.

Next, let’s take a look at SIL, the most popular silver mining stock ETF, which is in the same position as the gold mining stock ETFs just shown:

And finally, take a look at SILJ, the junior silver miners ETF. It is more volatile than the larger-company-focused SIL, but it also offers greater upside potential during strong bull markets like the current one.

Now we will look at the monthly charts of the four precious metals miner ETFs I just showed, to get a high-level overview of where they currently stand. All of the chart analyses I’m about to share are ones I have been highlighting throughout the past year, well before the recent surge in mining stocks. For example, see my analysis from January. I’m proud to have accurately called that surge.

Let’s begin with the GDX gold miners ETF. As you can see, it broke out of a long-term triangle pattern in late 2024, briefly retested that breakout, and then launched into a full-blown bull market in early 2025. In recent months, it pushed above the $64 to $68 resistance zone that was formed by the 2011 and 2012 peaks, which provided another strong bullish signal. The $64 to $68 zone has now become the key support to watch. As long as GDX holds above it, the bull market remains intact—which it clearly is, despite recent volatility.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2).

Next, let’s look at the GDXJ junior gold miners ETF. Similar to GDX, it too broke out of a long-term triangle pattern in early 2024, and then its bull market took off starting in early 2025. There are now no major resistance levels in sight until the $160 to $180 resistance zone that was formed at the peak in 2010 and 2011. That is the immediate price target, and it is roughly 70% higher from here, which means it has much further to rise.

Now let’s look at the SIL silver miners ETF. It also broke out of a long-term triangle pattern in 2024 and then gained strong momentum earlier this year. Its next immediate resistance and price target is the $85 to $95 zone that formed at the prior peak in 2011. This does not mean the bull market will end once that level is reached, but it is the next short-term target to watch. I eventually expect SIL to go much higher than that.

Finally, let’s look at the SILJ junior silver miners ETF. It recently broke out of a long-term triangle pattern, as well as the $20 to $22 resistance zone, which now serves as the new floor. SILJ’s bull market remains firmly intact as long as it stays above that zone.

As long as that holds, I completely disregard any volatility or short-term fluctuations around these levels because my focus is on the bigger picture, which is extremely bullish. For example, I expect silver to rise at least 10x from here (learn more), and since junior silver miners are highly leveraged to the price of silver, I can easily see SILJ rising 20x from current levels and I am investing accordingly.

So now I want to get to the part of the report where I show just how cheap gold and silver miners are according to multiple metrics. In addition to my very bullish expectations for the metals themselves, my bullish thesis on miners also hinges upon their very low valuations, which I expect to come back in line with historical norms, causing them to surge in price even if gold and silver were to go nowhere for the next few years (which I don’t expect, of course).

The first metric I want to highlight is the ratio of the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index (XAU) to gold. The XAU is the oldest index of precious metals mining stocks, which is why I’m using it in this example. However, it is highly correlated with GDX, so the two can be used interchangeably for this type of analysis.