Back in June I wrote a report on the bullish case for platinum. After taking a break over the summer, it is starting to perk up again, so I’m re-publishing the report with fully updated data and charts. I’ve also gained many new subscribers since then who I believe will appreciate this analysis. I plan to release a similar report on palladium, which is also a platinum group metal (PGM), so stay tuned.

For some background, platinum is a dense, malleable, ductile, and highly unreactive precious metal with a silver-white sheen. It’s also one of the rarest elements in Earth’s crust—roughly 30 times rarer than gold. About 90% of global production comes from a handful of regions, including Russia’s Ural Mountains, Colombia, Canada’s Sudbury Basin, and especially South Africa, which holds the largest reserves. Due to its scarcity, only a few hundred metric tonnes are produced annually. This limited supply, combined with its critical industrial and investment applications, makes platinum both highly valuable and a key precious metal commodity.

A native platinum nugget. Image source: Wikipedia

Thanks to its unique physical and chemical properties, platinum is heavily used in industrial and automotive applications. It plays a vital role in catalytic converters, laboratory equipment, electrical contacts and electrodes, platinum resistance thermometers, dental instruments, and the glass industry. Platinum is also popular in jewelry, especially when gold prices are high, as they are now. With gold trading at $3,766 an ounce and platinum at just $1,480, many consumers—particularly in China—are turning to platinum as a more affordable yet elegant alternative.

Unlike gold and silver, which have long histories as monetary metals used in coinage, currency backing, and investment, platinum was only discovered and understood relatively recently in the 18th century. It has seen virtually no use as money, and only about 8% of its demand comes from investment. The remaining 92% is driven by other applications: automotive catalytic converters (37%), industrial uses (30%), and jewelry (24%), as illustrated in the pie chart below.