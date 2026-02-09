In my Saturday update, I explained that precious metals and mining stocks had become oversold while remaining in an uptrend, which is a classic bullish signal. Based on that setup, I anticipated a rebound. That expectation was confirmed today, as gold rose 1.88% to $5,057 and silver surged 6.88% to $83.31. Mining stocks rebounded as well, with the GDX gold miners ETF gaining 5.65% and the SIL silver miners ETF rising 5.81%. This is encouraging price action and aligns with my outlook.

In Saturday’s update, I also mentioned my skepticism about the U.S. dollar’s recent rebound, which had been a key driver of the recent weakness in precious metals. I said that the dollar was not out of the woods, despite growing investor enthusiasm around its resurgence.

That view was validated today, as the U.S. Dollar Index dropped sharply, falling 0.81% and erasing a significant portion of its recent gains. This decline was actually the primary catalyst behind today’s recovery in precious metals. I’ll explore that theme further shortly, after reviewing the charts of precious metals and miners.

Looking at gold, you can see it continues to rebound from the $4,300 to $4,600 support zone following last week's oversold conditions: