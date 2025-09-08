Lately, I’ve been writing a number of updates that follow the theme of “asset X is on the verge of a major move.” I’ve said this about gold, copper and silver, and U.S. Treasuries. I want to be clear that this is not a gimmick or clickbait. I am genuinely seeing credible signs that major moves are approaching across the financial markets.

These signals are not isolated or coincidental but instead reflect a broader underlying pattern. The markets are currently experiencing a massive, collective volatility squeeze as they wait for clarity on several critical economic fronts. A volatility squeeze is a period of unusually low volatility that leads to a surge in volatility, known as a volatility breakout. These squeezes are important to watch because they frequently precede large market moves. If you haven’t already, I recommend reading my recent explanation of volatility squeezes to better understand the context of today’s update.

The clarity that will cause markets to break out of their current volatility squeeze are likely to come from several key developments: growing signs of a potential U.S. recession, expectations for Fed Funds rate cuts, developments related to the stubborn inflation problem, and President Trump’s selection for the next Fed chair. And it may very well be a combination of all of these factors, which are not mutually exclusive and are closely interconnected. In this update, I want to alert you to a major move ahead in the U.S. dollar. This move will have far-reaching effects across the financial markets, especially for precious metals and commodities.

So now let’s take a look at the chart of the U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar’s performance against a basket of major currencies. Since April, the index has been trading in a relatively flat range, and this has led to a developing volatility squeeze. The squeeze is clearly visible on the chart using the Bollinger Band Width indicator shown just below. If you’ve read my volatility squeeze tutorial linked above, you’ll remember that periods of extremely low volatility typically culminate in major volatility breakouts (which implies significant price moves in the underlying asset). I believe the dollar is one the verge of one of those big moves.

Not only is the U.S. Dollar Index currently in a volatility squeeze, but it is experiencing one of the most extreme squeezes in recent years. You have to go all the way back to early 2022 to find a comparable example. That previous squeeze led to an 18% surge in the dollar, which is an unusually large move for the currency market. Unlike stocks, cryptocurrencies, or commodities, currencies are much less volatile. I believe the current setup is also likely to result in a comparable move. This time, however, there is a strong probability that the move will be to the downside, as I will explain shortly.

Now that we’ve established that the U.S. Dollar Index is in a volatility squeeze that is very likely to result in a major move, the next step is to examine which direction that move is likely to take by applying several different methods of analysis.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the U.S. dollar remains in a downtrend and in a weak position on the chart, especially after closing below the key 100 level in April and failing to reclaim it. Although the dollar has been consolidating for the past five months, there is a strong likelihood that it will resume its downward trend once it begins moving again. I recommend reading my article that explains the importance of the 100 level, the implications of the breakdown below it, and the fundamental reasons the dollar is likely to continue weakening, including how overvalued it is.