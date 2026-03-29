On a regular basis, I review the key charts in precious metals and mining stocks to see where they stand. That is what today’s update is about. Volatility across the financial markets continues as investors remain laser focused on news related to the Iran war, particularly its effect on the price of oil, which has spiked since the conflict began one month ago and has been putting downward pressure on precious metals, as I explained a few days ago.

To understand today’s update, I recommend first reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

Let’s start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals complex. Despite the recent pullback, gold remains in an uptrend, as indicated by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average. It recently became deeply oversold, which, when combined with an uptrend, often leads to bounces or rebounds. That process may have begun last week, as gold began to stabilize following its sharp downturn the week before.

The next thing I am watching is gold’s support zone from approximately $4,300 to $4,600, which formed at important peaks and lows over the past five months.