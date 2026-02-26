In January 2025, CME Group Inc., the parent company of COMEX, the leading U.S. exchange for gold and silver futures, launched its new 1-ounce gold futures contract. I have been following its progress closely, first writing about it before the contract went live and then providing an update in June 2025. Today, I want to take another look at how it is performing and whether it is gaining traction with traders and investors, particularly after the recent surge in volatility.

I created the chart below to show how much daily volume has been traded in the 1-ounce gold futures contract since January 2025, and it highlights a noticeable upward trend in activity, particularly since September. Based on this pattern, I would describe the product as a clear success that has resonated with investors and traders. This is not always the case, as many new financial products are launched but fail to gain traction and end up with very limited trading volume and liquidity.