Gold has been on an incredible run over the past two years, rising from about $2,000 to more than $5,000. After the recent turbulence, however, many analysts and investors are now wondering whether the bull market has finally run its course and if the trend from here is lower.

In contrast to that pessimistic view, however, I want to present a credible case that another major source of fuel for gold’s bull market is about to come online and drive the next leg higher, pushing gold to $7,000 and beyond.

To understand this bullish thesis for gold, it’s important to understand what a cup and handle chart pattern is, as shown in the diagram below. A cup and handle forms in an asset after a strong uptrend, after which a pullback occurs. Next, a rebound takes the asset back to the peak of the uptrend, which is the resistance level shown on the diagram. That pullback and rebound back to the old highs forms the “cup” portion of the pattern.

After that, a smaller pullback occurs on low volume, indicating limited selling pressure, but it does not fall as low as the bottom of the cup. The asset then rebounds back to the top of the pattern, the resistance level, and this forms the “handle” portion of the pattern.

After the handle finishes forming, the asset breaks above the resistance level on strong volume, indicating heavy institutional participation, and this leads to another powerful rally similar to the one that preceded the cup and handle pattern. And there you have it, now you understand how cup and handle patterns form and work.

Cup and handle patterns are not confined to textbooks but occur regularly in the real world, as I will show in several recent examples below, and they represent lucrative opportunities for those who understand how they work and know how to spot them.