In recent weeks I’ve been tracking and showing how the October–November consolidation in precious metals miners is likely just a pause before the next powerful leg higher, one that should mirror the late summer rally that pushed gold above $4,000 and silver above $50.

In my November 20th report (which I recommend reading to better understand today’s update), I applied the measured move principle to project potential targets for gold, silver, and mining stock ETFs in the next phase of the bull market, with gold estimated to hit $5,200 and silver $72.

On Friday, the precious metals sector began to break out, so in today’s update I’ll review what occurred and outline what additional confirmation is needed to determine whether a sustained move is now underway.

As usual, let’s start with gold, which sets the tone for the overall precious metals complex. As I’ve been showing, gold has formed a triangle pattern over the past month and a half. This is the third triangle it has formed in the past year, with the first appearing in Winter 2024 ahead of the surge to $3,500, and the second in Summer 2025 before the move to $4,400.

There is good reason to believe this most recent triangle will follow the same pattern as the last two, and assuming it does, it projects a rally to $5,200 based on the measured move principle. However, additional confirmation is still needed, as I’ll discuss next.

On Friday, despite being a holiday-shortened trading day, gold broke out of its triangle pattern, which is an encouraging sign. However, I consider this only a preliminary breakout because trading volume was light, as expected during holiday sessions, and I am waiting for final confirmation in the form of a decisive close above the $4,400 resistance level that formed at the mid-October peak.

The reason I’m holding out for that is because horizontal resistance levels and breakouts above them tend to be more reliable than breakouts from diagonal resistance levels, such as the downtrend line of the triangle pattern. Still, this is a promising start, but more work needs to be done, and it will be important to see whether there is follow-through in the coming week. Volume will be key to watch, as it is the lifeblood of the financial markets.

Don’t be daunted by seemingly “big” nominal gold prices like $4,000 or $5,000, as those are small milestones compared to what lies ahead over the next decade, as I explained in this recent report.

Silver, even more so than gold, delivered an extremely impressive performance on Friday, surging 6.63% and smashing through the $54–$55 resistance in a clear and decisive move, accompanied by surprisingly strong volume for a holiday-shortened trading session.