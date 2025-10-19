After an explosive run since late August across all precious metals and mining stocks, a pullback was inevitable, and that’s exactly what we saw on Friday. Spot gold dropped 1.67%, while silver fell 4.29%. That move sparked a wave of concern, with many people reaching out to ask whether the precious metals rally had peaked and if it was time to sell.

I’m writing this update to clarify where precious metals and miners currently stand and to reassure everyone that Friday’s volatility was simply a minor blip in a very powerful secular bull market that I expect to continue for at least another decade. Let’s dive in.

Let’s start with gold, specifically COMEX gold futures. The price surged from $3,400 in mid-August to $4,400 by Thursday, which is an impressive $1,000 move, or roughly a 30% increase in just two months. Given that gain, Friday’s pullback of less than 2% is hardly cause for concern. Pullbacks like this are typical and expected after a strong rally. It is completely normal market behavior and not a reason to panic.

The great news is that gold is still holding above the critical $4,000 level, which previously acted as a resistance level but has now become a support level. I believe this marks a new price floor for gold moving forward.

It’s not surprising that gold pulled back slightly on Friday, as it had become overheated in recent weeks, something I pointed out beforehand. This was evident in its stretched position above the 200-day moving average in addition to the overbought reading from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) beneath the price chart.

However, this is not a reason to panic or sell. It simply indicates that gold needs a period of cooling off, which is both healthy and expected. I actually welcome this kind of pause, as I would much rather see gold rise in an orderly and sustainable fashion. A cooldown period is not a crash; it is simply a period of healthy sideways consolidation.

Also, I want to highlight something encouraging: gold remains in a confirmed uptrend, as indicated by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average (MA). This signals that the bias for gold is clearly to the upside, and I’m choosing to stay aligned with that bullish trend while tuning out the noise and negativity from the peanut gallery. You can learn more about this important principle in the tutorial I wrote.

Another reason I’m not at all surprised to see gold experience a temporary peak and enter a brief consolidation phase is that it just hit my $4,400 price target, which I set all the way back on August 4th, before the explosive $1,000 rally.

That target was based on the measured move principle, and it hit it exactly on the nose, which I’m very pleased about. I’ve received a lot of positive feedback from subscribers who followed that projection. If you’d like to understand the reasoning behind it, I recommend reading that original report linked above to learn more.

Now that gold has hit my $4,400 price target, I want to show you my next projection for what I believe gold will do from here. This is a theory based on solid information and experience, but it is not a hard prediction or a guarantee. Since gold has reached $4,400 and pulled back, I believe it is likely to enter a cooldown period or move sideways in consolidation, but not crash or enter a bear market.