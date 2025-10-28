A little over a month ago, I wrote about how the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts, made while stocks were at all-time highs, could fuel a new phase of the U.S. stock market bubble, reminiscent of the 1999 dot-com era. Since then, despite brief turbulence from regional bank turmoil a couple of weeks ago, U.S. stock indices have rallied and closed at fresh record highs. This move has been driven by optimism around future rate cuts, the ongoing AI boom, and encouraging signs of a potential U.S.-China trade deal. In today’s update, I want to revisit my original thesis, examine where the market stands now, and outline where it is likely heading next.

In my original article, I highlighted two breakouts in the bellwether S&P 500 index as signs of strong upside momentum, noting that the melt-up thesis would remain valid as long as those breakouts held, which they have. After a period of consolidation over the past month, the S&P 500 has now staged another powerful breakout above the 6,800 resistance level, providing further confirmation of bullish momentum. In my view, this reinforces the melt-up thesis even more strongly than when I first introduced it last month.

As I noted in my thesis, the U.S. stock market was experiencing a volatility squeeze (learn more about volatility squeezes), which signaled that a significant move was likely ahead, potentially to the upside. That scenario is now on the verge of playing out.

Also worth noting is the recent easing of market fear following a spike in mid-October, which was tied to concerns about U.S. regional banks and the private credit markets. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon added fuel to those fears with his remark, “when you see one cockroach, there are probably more.” Despite those worries, the market has shrugged them off. This is reflected in the S&P 500 Volatility Index, or VIX, which is a widely watched gauge of market fear. It has fallen sharply and erased the recent spike as if it never happened.

Also, I want to clarify something, since many readers have asked about it: the “volatility” measured by the VIX is different from the type of volatility I refer to when discussing volatility squeezes. The volatility I focus on is called historical volatility (HV), which I measure using Bollinger Bands and the Bollinger Band Width indicator. This form of volatility is based on actual recent price action. It increases when an asset makes a significant move in either direction, regardless of whether the price is rising or falling.

The “volatility” that the VIX index refers to, however, is called implied volatility (IV). It is based on how option traders believe an asset will move in the future. In the case of the VIX, it moves inversely with the S&P 500. It rises in times of fear, when the S&P 500 drops, and subsides when fear fades and stocks move higher.

However, if stocks are soaring in a volatile manner, the VIX still declines, while historical volatility (HV) rises in proportion to the actual price movement. This is one of the key differences between HV and IV. That’s why I view the VIX strictly as a fear gauge, not as a measure of actual price volatility, which is better captured by Bollinger Bands and the Bollinger Band Width indicator. I hope that clears things up.

So let’s move on to the other major U.S. stock indices, starting with the Nasdaq 100, which has been dominating and leading the broader market due to its heavy concentration of strong-performing tech stocks. Like the S&P 500, it has experienced three major bullish breakouts over the past few months, with the third occurring today in strong confirmation that a powerful rally is underway.