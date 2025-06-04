Over the past year, gold has been on a powerful run—surging from around $2,100 to $3,400, a remarkable 62% gain. That’s especially impressive given that gold is not a speculative stock but a traditionally stable, conservative asset. While precious metals investors have plenty to celebrate, many may not fully grasp what’s driving this bull market. Several forces are at play—such as aggressive gold accumulation by emerging-market central banks and the relentless rise in global debt—but today I want to spotlight one particularly important catalyst: the renewed surge in U.S. money supply growth, following a rare contraction in 2022 and 2023.

For those unfamiliar, the money supply refers to the total amount of currency units in circulation—whether U.S. dollars, British pounds, or Japanese yen. Tracking the money supply is essential for understanding the effects of monetary policy and assessing inflationary pressures, especially when the supply is expanding rapidly. In the U.S., the two most commonly followed measures are M1 and M2. While they differ in composition and absolute value, they generally move in tandem and offer similar insights on a relative basis.

The chart below shows the U.S. M2 money supply—a broad measure that includes cash in circulation, checkable deposits, savings accounts, money market mutual funds, and small-denomination time deposits such as CDs. During the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021, M2 surged by roughly $6 trillion as the Federal Reserve unleashed massive stimulus measures to support the economy. However, in 2022 and 2023, the Fed reversed course slightly, leading to a rare and brief contraction in the money supply.

Since late 2023, however, the U.S. M2 money supply has resumed its upward trajectory, expanding by $1.2 trillion in just over a year. This renewed surge is one of the key drivers behind gold’s powerful bull market during that time. It underscores a broader truth: the long-term direction of the money supply is relentlessly upward, with pullbacks being both rare and short-lived.

The latest surge in the money supply is just a small piece of a much larger trend spanning the past century. From 1920 to 2025, the U.S. M1 money supply—which includes primarily cash in circulation and checkable deposits—has skyrocketed by an astonishing 86,000%. And, sadly, this long-term upward trajectory will not slow or stop anytime soon. I’ve chosen to display the M1 chart here because M2 data doesn’t extend as far back, but the long-term path of M2 mirrors that of M1 closely—what matters most is the direction, and it’s unmistakably higher.