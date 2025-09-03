With gold breaking out this week exactly as I had been anticipating all summer, I put together a video presentation explaining why the metal is now likely to surge to at least $4,400 an ounce. In it, I also cover the powerful long-term fundamentals that point to an eventual rise to at least $15,000 over the next 5 to 10 years.

I used an AI text to speech generator to narrate this presentation because recording it with my own voice, as I have done in the past, proved far too time consuming. Rest assured, all of the content is entirely my own. I am experimenting with this tool in the hope that it will save time and allow me to produce more video content going forward.

I hope you enjoy the presentation!

Kind regards,

Jesse Colombo