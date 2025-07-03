I wanted to share a quick update on silver, highlighting an interesting chart pattern that could signal the next major move — likely to the upside. For context, both gold and silver have been in healthy sideways consolidations, taking a breather after strong runs earlier this year. This kind of pause is typical in financial markets, especially during the quieter summer months when trading activity slows as traders head off on vacation. Let’s take a closer look at the charts.

About a month ago, silver finally broke out above two key resistance zones that had capped its gains for the past year: first the $32–$33 zone, and then the $34–$35 zone. This breakout is a strong indication that silver’s bull market is gaining momentum. While silver has spent the past few weeks in a healthy consolidation, it has managed to hold onto its gains — a very constructive sign. I’m now watching for a breakout from this consolidation, which I believe will set the stage for a rapid move to $40 an ounce and beyond.

Interestingly, if you take a closer look, the recent consolidation actually resembles a classic bull flag pattern — exactly what you want to see in a strong uptrend. This pattern indicates further gains are likely on the horizon, though a decisive breakout to the upside with strong volume is needed for confirmation.