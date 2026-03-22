In today’s update, I will cover what I’m watching in precious metals and mining stocks right now after last week’s sharp correction stemming from the ongoing Iran war drama.

I know these are extremely confusing and frustrating times, and it is impossible to predict how this war, like all wars, is going to play out, but my belief in precious metals and their bull market is unshaken, and there is no other asset that I would rather be heavily invested in. I firmly believe that precious metals are going to come out ahead from this period of turmoil and that those who keep the faith will be richly rewarded.

That said, I’ll now show you what I am watching and what my current outlook is.

To understand today’s update, I recommend first reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

As you may be aware, gold sank roughly $500 per ounce, or about 10%, from Wednesday to Friday, closing just under $4,500. I will discuss the reasons for this correction at the end of this update once I’ve finished covering the technical portion.

Yes, that was a sharp correction, and I’m not exactly thrilled to see it, but I am encouraged that gold remains in a strong uptrend, as indicated by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average. This means the bias is still to the upside.

In addition, gold is now deeply oversold according to the Williams %R indicator shown at the bottom of the chart, and the combination of being oversold while still in an uptrend increases the odds of a rebound in the near term.

I view this setup as an excellent opportunity to acquire more physical bullion, though I would be cautious with leveraged gold-related trades given the sharp downside momentum in the short term.

The next thing I am watching is gold’s support zone from approximately $4,300 to $4,600, which formed at important peaks and lows over the past five months.