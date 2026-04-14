Last week, I published a concise update outlining the roadmap silver is following in the course of its secular bull market, which remains in its early stages even after the pullback that began in late January. In today’s update, I expand on that view by revisiting my proprietary indicator, the Synthetic Silver Price Index (SSPI), to evaluate what it is signaling about silver right now.

For those unfamiliar with the SSPI, it is an indicator I developed to confirm and anticipate price moves in silver by determining whether they are likely legitimate or false. What is unique about it is how closely it tracks the price of silver even though silver is not a component of it, as it is based only on gold and copper. To learn more about the SSPI, read this tutorial about it.

The main way I use the SSPI is as a confirmation tool. When silver makes a move, such as a rally, I look for the SSPI to make a similar move. If silver rallies but the SSPI does not follow, the likelihood increases that the move will fail or reverse (also known as a “bull trap.”) In simple terms, I want the SSPI to mirror silver’s moves, and when it does, I am more inclined to trust them.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the SSPI in the chart below to see what it is signaling about silver right now. First, note that the 200-day moving average is sloping upward, which means the SSPI is in an uptrend, and the bias remains to the upside, even after the pullback of the past two months. In addition, the SSPI is recovering nicely from the deeply oversold conditions reached in March.

(To better understand this type of analysis, I recommend reading my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.)

So here is what this means for silver: its upward bias is confirmed by the uptrend in the Synthetic Silver Price Index, which, as a reminder, does not include silver in its calculation and is based only on gold and copper. The principle behind this is that both metals strongly influence the price and trend of silver, and when they are in uptrends, that is supportive for silver as well.

Now I want to show you the chart of silver itself so you can see how closely it resembles the Synthetic Silver Price Index. Like the SSPI, silver is in an uptrend, as indicated by the upward-sloping 200-day moving average, which means the bias remains to the upside. In addition, silver is rebounding from the deeply oversold levels reached in March.