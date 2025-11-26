As regular readers know, I frequently monitor the U.S. dollar to gain extra insight into the likely future movements of precious metals and commodities. This type of analysis is called intermarket analysis and is a core component of my toolbox. Commodities have an inverse relationship with the dollar, so bullish moves in the dollar are generally bearish for commodities and vice versa. Often, impending moves in commodities can be anticipated by first spotting developments in the dollar, providing an early warning. In today’s update, we’ll take a look at what the dollar is doing and what it suggests about the likely direction of precious metals in the near future.

The primary driver of U.S. dollar movements is market expectations regarding Federal Reserve monetary policy, particularly the likelihood of interest rate hikes or cuts at upcoming Fed meetings, as well as the expected magnitude of those changes. Rate cuts are typically bearish for the dollar (and therefore bullish for precious metals), while rate hikes are generally bullish for the dollar (and bearish for precious metals).

Higher interest rates tend to strengthen the dollar by attracting more capital to the United States, while lower rates weaken the dollar by reducing that incentive. This assumes that interest rates in other countries remain constant. In practice, however, it is the interest rate differential between the U.S. and the rest of the world that matters most.

The primary driver of market expectations of Fed policy is economic data, namely data related to economic strength and inflation. Strong economic and inflation data increase the odds of tighter policy (rate hikes), while weak economic and inflation data increase the odds of looser policy (rate cuts). Stock market performance can also be considered economic data for the purpose of shaping expectations of Fed policy.

There are different ways of monitoring expectations of upcoming Fed policy decisions, but one of the most practical is to follow prediction markets like Polymarket that let traders bet on the probability of Fed Funds rate decisions at upcoming Fed meetings. The chart below shows the probability of a 25 basis point (or .25%) rate cut at the next Fed meeting on December 9th and 10th.

As you can see from the chart, over the past month expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut at the December meeting have fluctuated wildly. This has been the major source of volatility in the financial markets, including both stocks and precious metals.

On October 28th, just one day before the last Fed meeting, the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the December meeting was as high as 90%. Then Fed Chair Jerome Powell threw cold water on those expectations by saying another cut in December is “far from” guaranteed and not a “foregone conclusion.” That, along with similar comments from other Fed officials shortly after, caused expectations to sink to as low as 31% on November 20th. This shift roiled financial markets and contributed to the cooling of the red-hot precious metals rally, which is likely just a healthy pause.

But shockingly, over the past few days, fresh comments from Fed officials as well as weak economic reports, including today’s retail sales, consumer confidence, and private employment, supported a rate cut at the December Fed meeting. This caused the odds of a rate cut to surge nearly back to where they were at the peak one month ago, reaching 85%, meaning another rate cut is basically a done deal. That also contributed to the rebound in stocks and precious metals. If your head is spinning after all that, trust me, you are in good company!

So, back to what this all means for the U.S. dollar, which, like other markets, has been fluctuating with shifting rate cut expectations. Over the past month, the dollar strengthened as it appeared the Fed was preparing to pause rate cuts, and that strength weighed on precious metals due to their inverse relationship. But now that a December rate cut once again looks likely, the dollar is back on the defensive as traders question its recent gains. There may be more of that ahead, as I will now show using the technicals.