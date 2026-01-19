I’ve recently published updates on silver and the platinum group metals, but gold has been quiet. I believe that’s about to change, which is why I’m sharing this update on gold and gold miners, along with my outlook on where they are headed next. As the saying goes, “never short a dull market,” and I believe that applies to gold right now.

Over the past couple of weeks, a large number of geopolitical and economic developments have created tremendous uncertainty and buffeted the financial markets, including gold. First there was President Trump’s military action in Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro. Then growing tension involving Iran sparked ebbing and flowing speculation about the possibility of U.S. strikes there and a potential regime change similar to what occurred in Venezuela.