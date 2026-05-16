After a strong start to the week, the precious metals complex — and nearly all commodities outside of energy — suffered a setback on Friday as inflation expectations and bond yields surged across the globe, largely due to the Iran war. In today’s analysis, I’ll show you where precious metals and miners stand right now and the key levels to watch going forward.

Starting with gold, we can see that it initially broke out of its channel pattern just as silver did before it, but Friday’s inflation panic caused that breakout to fail and pushed gold back into the channel:

As I explained on Monday, although gold broke out of its channel, I also wanted to see it surpass two additional major hurdles that were even more important: the $4,800 to $5,000 resistance zone and the $5,400 to $5,600 resistance zone.

Breakouts above horizontal resistance levels and zones are typically more reliable than breakouts above diagonal trendlines such as the top of the channel, so I wanted to see those zones cleared for added confirmation.

After breaking out of the channel pattern, gold ran into resistance at the bottom of the $4,800 to $5,000 zone and then proceeded to fall back into the channel.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2).

Now that gold has fallen back into its channel, the next level I’m watching is the $4,500 support level that formed at the lows in late April and early May. In addition, key support and resistance levels in COMEX gold futures often form around $100 increments for psychological reasons and because those are major option strike prices where significant open interest typically congregates.