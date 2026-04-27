Precious metals and mining stocks have quieted down significantly from the highly volatile conditions seen in the first few months of the year, and that is a healthy development, as it reflects a period of consolidation following strong gains and helps set the stage for the next leg of the secular bull market. In today’s update, I will provide a high-level technical overview of where the precious metals complex stands and what the next likely move is.

To better understand today’s update, I recommend first reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

As usual, we’ll start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals complex. Despite the multi-wave correction that began in late January, its uptrend remains fully intact, as confirmed by the upward slope of the 200-day moving average. In other words, no technical damage has been done to the trend, and the bias remains to the upside.

Interestingly, gold is approaching oversold levels, as measured by the Williams %R indicator, following the shallow pullback over the past week, and in an uptrend, that condition often serves as a reliable signal that a rebound is ahead. Notably, the same setup occurred in March, after which gold staged a rebound.

As a reminder, I believe gold is only about two years into a secular, or long-term, bull market that I expect to last at least a decade based on historical trends (learn more). Because of that outlook, I am not phased or discouraged whatsoever by the correction of the past few months, as I view it as a routine pullback of the kind that occurs in every bull market.

In my recent technical updates, I’ve also highlighted gold’s support zone between approximately $4,300 and $4,600, which formed at key peaks and lows over the past seven months.