After a volatile few weeks of trading, it appears that precious metals and miners are beginning to stabilize. The sharp pullback following their strong rallies seems to be subsiding, and much of the frothy sentiment has now been cleared out. This sets the stage for a period of stabilization and recovery, which should allow the precious metals bull market to continue. In this update, I will show you where precious metals and miners currently stand and what I expect next.

Let’s start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals space. After being strongly overbought throughout September and the first half of October, according to the Williams %R indicator below the price chart, gold’s pullback in the second half of October helped to work off that overbought condition and the frothy sentiment that came with it.

Gold and other precious metals are now oversold within confirmed uptrends. This typically signals that a pullback is nearing its end and often presents a good opportunity for dip buyers or those looking to dollar-cost average (read my tutorial about this). This setup positions gold to resume its ongoing bull market, which remains intact and has many years left to run. That said, before calling the pullback complete, I want to see how a specific intraday chart pattern plays out, which I will show next.

As I’ve explained in recent updates, two consolidation patterns formed on gold’s 2-hour intraday chart, labeled “Consolidation #1” and “Consolidation #2” in the chart below. On October 26th, I pointed out “Consolidation #1” and noted that it could break in either direction, and it ended up breaking to the downside.

Over the past week, I’ve been monitoring Consolidation #2 and have redrawn the support and resistance lines to be horizontal and parallel, as the pattern continued to form. Also, horizontal technical levels are more significant and reliable than diagonal ones.

In this case, support is roughly at $3,900, and resistance is around $4,060. I’m looking for a decisive breakout in one direction or the other to confirm the next move for gold, which will also have strong implications for the entire precious metals space. This makes Consolidation #2 especially important to watch.

As Consolidation #2 continues to hold without breaking down, it raises the prospect that it may be transforming into a bullish double-bottom pattern. This is especially relevant given that gold is currently oversold on the daily chart while remaining in a strong uptrend, a condition that often leads to bounces (learn more).

To confirm this potential scenario, we need a decisive close above the neckline resistance at $4,060. If that breakout occurs, it could signal a strong rebound not only for gold but also across the entire precious metals complex. This setup is worth watching closely.

Next, let’s look at silver, which became oversold in late-October and has since rebounded slightly out of oversold territory, although the Williams %R indicator remains near the lower end of its range. My view is that silver is in a very good position and, importantly, never became as overheated as gold during the recent rally. Because of that, this pullback phase shouldn’t be as sharp as gold’s, accounting for the natural differences in volatility between the two metals.

Right now, my instinct is that silver is forming a consolidation pattern to catch its breath before making another push to close above the critical $50 level, and this time it should finally succeed and continue much higher from there (learn more).