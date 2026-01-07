Precious metals have started the new year with a bang, shaking off last week’s hiccups as if they barely even happened, with gold rising another 1% today and silver spiking an even more impressive 6.16% to close at a record $81.22 in COMEX futures. Due to silver’s very strong renewed momentum, I’m publishing this analysis to explain why $100 silver may happen soon, possibly even this month. However, I still want to see certain conditions met to confirm that scenario, as I will discuss in this analysis.