In my last analysis a few days ago, I presented a credible scenario where gold may be about to surge to $5,200 an ounce and silver to $72 an ounce fairly quickly once the current consolidation period ends. While it generated much excitement and interest, it also drew many comments on social media claiming that projection is too far-fetched because gold and silver have already run up too quickly and are supposedly “too high” now. My assertion is that it is not far-fetched at all, however, because this is consistent with what typically happens when a bull market really heats up. In this update, I want to point out that J.P. Morgan Private Bank has the exact same expectation for gold to surge to roughly $5,200 and explain why they do.

First, I want to review the basis for my specific $5,200 projection, which is the triangle pattern that has been forming in gold over the past month. While many have been quick to assume that gold has topped and is now set to decline, I pointed out that this is more likely just another pause before a further move higher.

As I emphasized in my last update, this is not a firm prediction until there is a decisive breakout on strong volume above both the triangle and the horizontal $4,400 resistance level. However, assuming that breakout does occur, my $5,200 target is based on the measured move principle, which has often proven to be quite accurate.

Silver is showing a similar setup, forming an ascending triangle, and if both it and gold break out, silver is likely to surge to $72 based on the measured move principle:

If $5,200 gold sounds unrealistic or overly ambitious, it’s worth noting that this is also completely in line with the projections shared by major banks including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, HSBC, and Société Générale. In addition, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who is not even a precious metals aficionado, recently said that gold “could easily go to $5,000 or $10,000 in environments like this.”

But today I want to focus specifically on the $5,200 gold projection put forward by Alex Wolf, J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s global head of macro and fixed income strategy, as reported in a recent Bloomberg article. The firm’s outlook ranks as one of the most optimistic gold predictions on Wall Street. He sees gold’s powerful bull market as likely to push prices above $5,000 an ounce in the coming year, driven primarily by continued buying from central banks in emerging-market economies.