The Bubble Bubble Report

The Bubble Bubble Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Perez's avatar
David Perez
6h

Nailed all the details and drivers of this stealth bull market. Can’t wait to see the effects on the little brother metal, Silver. I believe the fireworks begin right soon… thanks for the in depth analysis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jesse Colombo and others
Dan Star's avatar
Dan Star
6h

Considering GAAP Debt over $250T this will be a massive anchor going forward as this promised costs become expenses. This will induce the Fed to do what it always does in crisis: MOAR PRINT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jesse Colombo
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Colombo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture